Islanders' Jordan Eberle: Nice game but forgettable season

Eberle netted two goals, including the winner, in Thursday's 5-4 win over Winnipeg. He also picked up an assist.

Nice night, but Eberle's game has been largely barren this season. And it has been awful of late. He had just two goals in the 14 games in March and his 35 points (17 goals, 18 assists) in 74 games make him bench worthy. Eberle is poised to miss the 40-point mark for the first time, lockout season aside.