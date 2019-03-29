Islanders' Jordan Eberle: Nice game but forgettable season
Eberle netted two goals, including the winner, in Thursday's 5-4 win over Winnipeg. He also picked up an assist.
Nice night, but Eberle's game has been largely barren this season. And it has been awful of late. He had just two goals in the 14 games in March and his 35 points (17 goals, 18 assists) in 74 games make him bench worthy. Eberle is poised to miss the 40-point mark for the first time, lockout season aside.
More News
-
Islanders' Jordan Eberle: Good to go•
-
Islanders' Jordan Eberle: Game-time call•
-
Islanders' Jordan Eberle: Skating with team•
-
Islanders' Jordan Eberle: Suffers upper-body injury•
-
Islanders' Jordan Eberle: Scores first goal of new month•
-
Islanders' Jordan Eberle: Nice game but struggles persist•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...