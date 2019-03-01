Islanders' Jordan Eberle: Nice game but struggles persist

Eberle delivered two assists in a 6-1 win over the Maple Leafs on Thursday night.

Eberle's offense has been dry of late -- he has no goals in nine games and just four assists. Half of those came Thursday. Eberle has 30 points in 59 games. That's a pace that will compare to the lowest of his career. Eberle needs to be on your bench until he can pull a few more points out of his hat.