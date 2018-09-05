Islanders' Jordan Eberle: No contract negotiations

Eberle and the Islanders have not begun negotiations on a new contract, Newsday reports.

Eberle had a solid first season with the Islanders as he netted 25 goals and 34 assists in 59 games. If the Islanders aren't able to come to a contract agreement with Eberle, it would seem unlikely that they would make the same mistake they made with John Tavares and risk losing Eberle for no compensation. The longer Eberle goes without a contract extension, the more likely he is to be traded before the deadline. While with the Islanders however, Eberle is slated to play on the top line with Matthew Barzal and Anthony Beauvillier.