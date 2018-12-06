Islanders' Jordan Eberle: Not racking up points
Eberle only has six goals and seven assists in 26 games so far this season.
Eberle had a strong first season with the Islanders but his numbers have plummeted across the board in year two. At his current pace Eberle would be lucky to score 20 goals and reach the 40 point mark, numbers he has reached in every season with the exception of the lockout shortened 2012 campaign. Perhaps Eberle is thinking about his impending free agency and is worrying about whether or not the Islanders will trade him before the deadline in February.
