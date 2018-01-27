Play

Islanders' Jordan Eberle: Notches three goals before All-Star break

Eberle scored three goals on 16 shots in his final four games before the All-Star break.

It took Eberle a little time to acclimate to the Islanders after being traded from Edmonton, but he's been hot in 2018. Since the turn of the calendar, the 27-year-old has 11 points in 11 contests.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories