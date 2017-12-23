Islanders' Jordan Eberle: Notches three helpers in 5-2 win

Eberle recorded three assists during Saturday's 5-2 win over Winnipeg.

While this was Eberle's first multi-point showing since Nov. 24, he still collected five goals and four assists through the 13 contests in between. The first-year Islander is in the midst of a bounce-back campaign with 13 tallies and 28 points through 36 games, and he projects to continue providing solid numbers. It's worth noting that his upside is slightly capped by his exclusion from the No. 1 power-play unit, though.