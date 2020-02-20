Islanders' Jordan Eberle: Offers helper
Eberle notched an assist, two hits and two blocked shots in Wednesday's 3-1 loss to the Avalanche.
The 29-year-old has been productive in February, with three goals and four helpers over his last 10 games. For the year, Eberle has 31 points, 106 shots and a minus-1 rating, but the recent surge should be enough to put him back on the fantasy radar.
