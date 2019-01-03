Islanders' Jordan Eberle: On ice

Eberle (undisclosed) is on the ice for an optional team skate Thursday, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

Eberle is on IR but has been deemed day-to-day as far as his availability to play Thursday versus the Blackhawks. On the season, Eberle has seven goals and 17 points in 35 games, but he also has a rating of minus-11. More was expected of Eberle in a contract year. When Eberle does return he will likely be reunited with Anders Lee and Brock Nelson on the top line for the Islanders.