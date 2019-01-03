Islanders' Jordan Eberle: On the ice
Eberle (undisclosed) is on the ice for an optional team skate Thursday, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.
Eberle is on IR but has been deemed day to day as far as his availability to play Thursday versus the Blackhawks. On the season Eberle has seven goals and 17 points in 35 games, but also has a rating of minus-11. More was expected of Eberle in a contract year. When Eberle does return he will likely be reunited with Anders Lee and Brock Nelson on the top line for the Islanders.
