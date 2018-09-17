Islanders' Jordan Eberle: One assist in preseason win

Eberle tallied one assist in the Islanders' 3-0 win over Philadelphia on Sunday.

The 28-year-old right wing sniper is coming off a 59-point campaign a year ago and may need to take on more of a leadership role this season, now that John Tavares is no longer with the team. Eberle, an eight-year veteran, will look to post his sixth straight 20-plus goal season in 2018-19.