Eberle only wrinkled the twine once in the last 11 games for the Islanders.

Eberle may have only scored once, but he did have five apples during this stretch of games. The Islanders have had goal-scoring problems during this stretch, and coach Barry Trotz has switched up lines during this time, but Eberle is expected to play with Mathew Barzal and Leo Komarov when the Islanders open up the playoffs versus the Penguins on Sunday.