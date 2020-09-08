Eberle scored a power-play goal and added an assist in Monday's 8-2 loss to the Lightning in Game 1.

Eberle's tally at 4:33 of the first period tied the game at one. When he assisted on Nick Leddy's goal in the third, the Islanders were still down by four goals. It was still a solid effort for Eberle, who now has four markers, nine helpers, 44 shots on goal and a plus-6 rating through 17 contests. He's riding a four-game point streak with a goal and four assists in that span.