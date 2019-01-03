Islanders' Jordan Eberle: Out again Thursday
Eberle (undisclosed) will not play versus the Blackhawks on Thursday, Brian Compton of NHL.com reports.
Eberle took to the ice for an optional skate Thursday morning, but all signs point to him sticking on injured reserve for the time being. The veteran forward's next chance to play will now arrive Saturday for a road game against the Blues.
