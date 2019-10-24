Islanders' Jordan Eberle: Out against Arizona

Eberle (lower body) isn't in the projected lineup for Thursday's game against the Coyotes, NHL.com's Brian Compton reports.

Coach Barry Trotz labeled Eberle doubtful for Thursday's contest earlier this week, so this news doesn't come as a surprise. The 29-year-old winger has now missed four consecutive games, and at this point there's no telling when he might be ready to rejoin the lineup. He'll need to be activated off injured reserve before returning to game action, so he can be considered out indefinitely until that occurs.