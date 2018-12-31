Islanders' Jordan Eberle: Out Monday in Buffalo
Eberle (undisclosed) is not in the lineup for Monday's road game against the Sabres, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.
The Islanders' forward will miss his third straight game, but Eberle stands to benefit from two days off before New York's next game. He'll hope to return Thursday against Chicago but must come off IR before he is eligible to play.
