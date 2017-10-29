Islanders' Jordan Eberle: Paces team with three-point effort

Eberle fashioned two goals (one on the power play) to complement an assist in Saturday's 6-2 road win over the Predators.

Amazingly, he did all of this point packing over a mere 13:276 of ice time. Eberle's top-six assignment and consistent role with the man advantage keeps his fantasy stock at a premium. Now, he's up to nine points (two goals, seven assists) through 11 games, adjusting quite well for his first season with the Isles.