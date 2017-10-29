Islanders' Jordan Eberle: Paces team with three-point effort
Eberle fashioned two goals (one on the power play) to complement an assist in Saturday's 6-2 road win over the Predators.
Amazingly, he did all of this point packing over a mere 13:276 of ice time. Eberle's top-six assignment and consistent role with the man advantage keeps his fantasy stock at a premium. Now, he's up to nine points (two goals, seven assists) through 11 games, adjusting quite well for his first season with the Isles.
More News
-
Islanders' Jordan Eberle: Dropped from top line•
-
Islanders' Jordan Eberle: Chips in two helpers in win•
-
Islanders' Jordan Eberle: Feels ready to return•
-
Islanders' Jordan Eberle: Day-to-day after taking hit in practice•
-
Islanders' Jordan Eberle: Set for top-line duty•
-
Islanders' Jordan Eberle: Swapped one for one•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...