Islanders' Jordan Eberle: Participates in morning skate
Eberle (undisclosed) skated in advance of Saturday's game against the Blues.
More details should surface before pregame warmups. Coach Barry Trotz said the team is waiting on official clearance from team doctors to get Eberle back in the lineup. The veteran forward needs to enjoy a strong second half to avoid missing the 20-goal plateau for the first time in six years.
