Islanders' Jordan Eberle: Placed on IR

The Oilers placed Eberle (undisclosed) on injured reserve Saturday.

Eberle missed Friday's game against the Senators due to "stiffness," but his placement on injured reserve suggests he might be dealing with something more serious than minor bumps and bruises. The veteran winger will be eligible to return Monday against the Sabres, but there's no telling if he'll be ready for that contest at this juncture.

