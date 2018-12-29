Islanders' Jordan Eberle: Placed on IR
The Oilers placed Eberle (undisclosed) on injured reserve Saturday.
Eberle missed Friday's game against the Senators due to "stiffness," but his placement on injured reserve suggests he might be dealing with something more serious than minor bumps and bruises. The veteran winger will be eligible to return Monday against the Sabres, but there's no telling if he'll be ready for that contest at this juncture.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 13
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...