Eberle scored a goal on two shots in Saturday's 6-1 win over Philadelphia. He also picked up two PIM and two hits.

Eberle located a loose puck in the slot and buried it past Carter Hart to give the Islanders a 2-0 lead 8:01 into the game. It was the 10th goal of the season for Eberle but his first since March 4, snapping a nine-game dry spell. The 30-year-old has a shot at challenging the 16 goals he scored in 58 games last season.