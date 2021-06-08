Eberle tallied a power-play goal and set up another in Monday's 5-4 win over Boston in Game 5 on Monday. He also had a team-high four shots and two PIM.

Eberle helped key a New York power play that lit the lamp on each of its first three opportunities. He set up Mathew Barzal's first-period tally that knotted the game at 1-1, then he pocketed one of his own to give the Islanders a 4-2 lead with 3:22 left in the middle frame. Eberle's goal was his first of the series, snapping a personal five-game drought. He has three points and five assists in 11 playoff games overall.