Eberle scored twice and led all players with seven shots in Saturday's 4-3 victory against the Penguins.

Eberle produced both of his goals a little over five minutes apart in the first period to send the Islanders into the locker room with a 2-1 lead. He drove the net and roofed a backhander to open the scoring midway through the frame, then tapped home his own rebound to put the Islanders back on top 5:23 later. Eberle has scored three times in his last three games.