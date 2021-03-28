Eberle scored a goal on five shots in a 6-3 loss to the Penguins on Saturday.
Eberle drew the Islanders to within 5-3 when he sniped a shot from the right circle with 2:27 left in the third period. It was the 11th goal of the season for Eberle, one off the team lead, but just his second in the last 12 contests.
