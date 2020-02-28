Islanders' Jordan Eberle: Pushes point streak to five games

Eberle registered a goal on five shots Thursday in a 3-2 overtime loss to St. Louis.

Eberle picked up his 15th goal of the year late in the first period to give the Islanders a 2-0 lead. That extended Eberle's point streak to a season-best five games and gave him seven points (five goals, two assists) during that run. The 29-year-old winger has 37 points in 53 games, already matching his 2018-19 total.