Islanders' Jordan Eberle: Pushes point streak to five games
Eberle registered a goal on five shots Thursday in a 3-2 overtime loss to St. Louis.
Eberle picked up his 15th goal of the year late in the first period to give the Islanders a 2-0 lead. That extended Eberle's point streak to a season-best five games and gave him seven points (five goals, two assists) during that run. The 29-year-old winger has 37 points in 53 games, already matching his 2018-19 total.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.