Islanders' Jordan Eberle: Puts up two points
Eberle scored a goal and added an assist in Monday's win over the Avalanche.
Eberle hauled in a pass from Brock Nelson and ripped a shot past Semyon Varlamov to open scoring with less than two minutes left in the first period. He tacked on a power-play helper on Anders Lee's goal in the second period. The 28-year-old now has 15 points in 32 games, and he had four multi-point games to get there.
