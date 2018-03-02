Islanders' Jordan Eberle: Questionable to play Friday
Eberle (undisclosed) may not be able to suit up Friday versus Montreal, Arthur Staple of The Athletic reports.
Eberle is described as being sore and likely a game-time decision. The Islanders could be short multiple forwards as Casey Cizikas is also questionable to play due to the birth of his first child. Eberle has points in three straight games and has been a force on the second line with Matthew Barzal and Anthony Beauvillier. If he is unable to play Friday, then his next chance to play would be Saturday in Pittsburgh in what are quickly becoming must win game for the Islanders.
