Islanders' Jordan Eberle: Quick recovery

Eberle (head) has returned for the Islanders on Thursday, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

When Eberle went to the dressing room after going face-first into the goalpost, it certainly didn't look like he would return to the game, but apparently he has passed all tests and is good to go. This is great news for the Islanders as they can't afford to lose one of the few goal scorers that they have.