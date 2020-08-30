Eberle collected two assists and one shot in Saturday's 3-1 win over Philadelphia in Game 3.
Eberle picked up the second assist on Matt Martin's game-tying goal in the second period, then set up Anders Lee's game-winner with the man advantage early in the third. Eberle has gone his last seven games without a goal, although he's chipped in with three assists in three games so far against the Flyers.
