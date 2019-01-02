Islanders' Jordan Eberle: Remains day-to-day

Eberle (undisclosed) is day-to-day ahead of Thursday's game against the Blackhawks.

This doesn't necessarily mean that Eberle will miss the next game, but it certainly doesn't sound promising either. The 28-year-old forward technically remains on injured reserve, and Isles coach Barry Trotz may have to do some lineup shuffling with Thomas Hickey and Valtteri Filppula -- both bogged down by upper-body injuries -- at different stages of their recovery.