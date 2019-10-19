Islanders' Jordan Eberle: Remains sidelined
Per Andrew Gross of Newsday, Eberle (lower body) wasn't on the ice for morning skate, which suggests he likely won't play Saturday against Columbus.
Eberle was considered doubtful for Saturday's contest due to his lower-body injury, so the fact that he won't be in the lineup against the Blue Jackets doesn't come as a surprise. The 29-year-old winger will hope to heal up in time for Thursday's game against Arizona.
