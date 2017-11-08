Islanders' Jordan Eberle: Scores against former team

Eberle scored a goal in Tuesday's 2-1 overtime loss to Edmonton.

Eberle delivered against his former team, tying the score 4:43 into the second period, less than three minutes after Leon Draisaitl got the visitors on the board. The 27-year-old forward has lit the lamp five times in his past five games after being held without a goal in his first 10 appearances for New York.

