Islanders' Jordan Eberle: Scores against former team
Eberle scored a goal in Tuesday's 2-1 overtime loss to Edmonton.
Eberle delivered against his former team, tying the score 4:43 into the second period, less than three minutes after Leon Draisaitl got the visitors on the board. The 27-year-old forward has lit the lamp five times in his past five games after being held without a goal in his first 10 appearances for New York.
