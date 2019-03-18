Islanders' Jordan Eberle: Scores first goal of new month

Eberle scored an even strength goal in 15:54 of ice time in Sunday's 3-2 win over Minnesota.

Eberle has been ice-cold in his past nine games, recording just one point in that span. The 28-year-old has produced his lowest point total in his career to date, 31, in 68 games. The goal was his first since Feb. 9, so it's hard to trust Eberle's fantasy prospects going forward.