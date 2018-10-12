Islanders' Jordan Eberle: Second-line role hurting more than helping?

Eberle is still looking for his first points of the season.

The goal-scoring winger was moved down the lineup in the preseason, winding up alongside Brock Nelson and Anders Lee. Through three games, Eberle has failed to find the scoresheet meanwhile, the trio has combined for only three points between them. No need to panic as it is still early and Eberle, as well as his linemates, have proven that they can score in bunches.