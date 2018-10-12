Islanders' Jordan Eberle: Second-line role hurting more than helping?
Eberle is still looking for his first points of the season.
The goal-scoring winger was moved down the lineup in the preseason, winding up alongside Brock Nelson and Anders Lee. Through three games, Eberle has failed to find the scoresheet meanwhile, the trio has combined for only three points between them. No need to panic as it is still early and Eberle, as well as his linemates, have proven that they can score in bunches.
More News
-
Islanders' Jordan Eberle: Demoted to second line•
-
Islanders' Jordan Eberle: One assist in preseason win•
-
Islanders' Jordan Eberle: No contract negotiations•
-
Islanders' Jordan Eberle: Solid first season•
-
Islanders' Jordan Eberle: Dishes two helpers against Flyers•
-
Islanders' Jordan Eberle: Three assists Thursday•
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Top 100 players
Connor McDavid looks set to join some legendary company and is already in a class of his own...