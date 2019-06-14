Islanders' Jordan Eberle: Secures five-year extension
Eberle agreed to terms on a five-year, $27.5 million contract with the Islanders on Friday.
Eberle is coming off a down season in which he tied his lowest point total of his career (27), the previous total coming during the lockout shortened 2012-13 campaign. Still, team brass clearly believe the winger can get back be being a 50-plus point producer and locked him up long term. The 28-year-old figures to continue filling a top-six role, in addition to logging minutes on the power play, giving him top-end fantasy value.
