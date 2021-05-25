Eberle scored the game-tying goal and had three shots Monday in a 3-2 double-overtime victory over Pittsburgh in Game 5.
Eberle was all alone in front of the net to receive a Leo Komarov feed, and he slid the puck past a sprawling Tristan Jarry to tie things at 3-3 with just over 11 minutes left in regulation. It was Eberle's second straight game with a goal, and he's reached the scoresheet in each of the last three.
