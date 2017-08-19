Islanders' Jordan Eberle: Set for top-line duty
Eberle is projected to be on the top line with John Tavares and Anders Lee in the upcoming season, NHL.com reports.
Formerly with the Oilers, the skilled right winger was traded to the Islanders in June in a straight up deal for Ryan Strome. Last season, Eberle played all 82 games for the first time in his seven-year career and proceeded to register 20 goals and 31 assists -- including 14 man-advantage points. This year, he'll assuredly see more ice time than the 16:46 average in his previous go-around with the Oil, and being the right flanker to Tavares -- who's amassed 537 points in 587 regular-season contests -- definitely has its advantages.
