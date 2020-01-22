Islanders' Jordan Eberle: Sets up game-winner
Eberle assisted the game-winning goal in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Rangers.
Eberle went on a bit of a run before the All-Star break, as he's stacked up four goals and three assists over the last eight games. The 29-year-old has been streaky this year. He's endured two separate pointless slumps of five-plus games, so he can be tough to depend on in season-long formats.
