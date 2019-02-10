Islanders' Jordan Eberle: Shaking off slump
Eberle scored a goal at even strength and added a power-play assist in Saturday's 4-3 overtime win over the Avalanche.
The 28-year-old has been running hot and cold -- mostly cold -- all season, and after going five games without a point, he now has two goals and an assist in his last three contests. Eberle's 13 goals and 26 points in 50 games is a disappointment, but there's still time to him to pick up the pace and reach the 50-point plateau for the third straight season.
