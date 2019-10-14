Islanders' Jordan Eberle: Sitting out Monday
Eberle (leg) is day-to-day and won't play in Monday's game against the Blues.
Eberle was injured in Saturday's game against the Panthers. It doesn't appear to be a serious issue, but he won't be ready in time for Monday's afternoon contest. In his place, the Islanders will plug rookie Oliver Wahlstrom into the top six.
