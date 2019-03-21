Islanders' Jordan Eberle: Skating with team

Eberle (upper body) is participating in the optional skate for the Islanders on Thursday, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

Eberle had to leave the game early Tuesday due to the injury and was considered day to day heading into the contest Thursday in Montreal. While participating in the morning skate is by no means a guarantee that he will play Thursday, it certainly is a good sign. Eberle has been a disappointment this season with the Islanders and likely won't garner much interest from the team when he hits free agency this summer.