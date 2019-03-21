Islanders' Jordan Eberle: Skating with team
Eberle (upper body) is participating in the optional skate for the Islanders on Thursday, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.
Eberle had to leave the game early Tuesday due to the injury and was considered day to day heading into the contest Thursday in Montreal. While participating in the morning skate is by no means a guarantee that he will play Thursday, it certainly is a good sign. Eberle has been a disappointment this season with the Islanders and likely won't garner much interest from the team when he hits free agency this summer.
More News
-
Islanders' Jordan Eberle: Suffers upper-body injury•
-
Islanders' Jordan Eberle: Scores first goal of new month•
-
Islanders' Jordan Eberle: Nice game but struggles persist•
-
Islanders' Jordan Eberle: Doesn't expect to be traded•
-
Islanders' Jordan Eberle: Shaking off slump•
-
Islanders' Jordan Eberle: Heating up•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...