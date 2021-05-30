Eberle recorded two assists and two shots on goal in Saturday's 5-2 loss to the Bruins in Game 1.
Eberle helped out on both of the Islanders' goals Saturday. He's been solid with five points through seven playoff contests in a top-line role. The 31-year-old forward should continue to play a significant role on offense, although Mathew Barzal's poor start to the playoffs has likely limited Eberle's ability to get involved.
