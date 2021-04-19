Eberle recorded an assist and three shots on goal in Sunday's 1-0 overtime win over the Flyers.
Eberle had the secondary helper on Nick Leddy's lone goal in overtime. The 30-year-old Eberle has assists in three of his last four games, partially offsetting a five-game goal drought. He's racked up 29 points, a plus-11 rating and 105 shots on net while often playing alongside Mathew Barzal on the Islanders' top line.
