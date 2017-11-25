Islanders' Jordan Eberle: Snaps three-game point drought

Eberle scored a power-play goal and added an assist during Friday's 5-4 overtime win against the Flyers.

After missing the scoresheet in three consecutive games, it was encouraging to see Eberle snap out of the funk with a multi-point showing. He's up to eight goals and eight assists for the year and has quickly settled in with Mathew Barzal and Andrew Ladd on the second line. A fifth consecutive 20-goal campaign and another run at 60 points appears well within reach at this stage of the season.

