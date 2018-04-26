Islanders' Jordan Eberle: Solid first season
Eberle enjoyed a solid first season with the Islanders as he tallied 25 goals, 34 assists, and was a plus-5 in 81 games.
Eberle was initially acquired by the Islanders to play on the top line opposite John Tavares. That duo didn't click so Eberle was eventually placed on a line with Calder Trophy finalist Matt Barzal and that duo along with Anthony Beauvillier worked extremely well together. That trio will likely play together next season, but could face much more defensive attention should John Tavares leave via free agency.
