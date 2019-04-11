Islanders' Jordan Eberle: Sparks offense in Game 1

Eberle scored an even-strength goal and added a power-play assist during Wednesday's 4-3 overtime win over the Penguins in Game 1 of their first-round series.

After opening the scoring 100 seconds into the game, Eberle set up Brock Nelson with a nifty backhand pass on Matt Murray's doorstep later in the first period to give the Isles a 2-1 lead. After managing only two assists in 13 career playoff games with the Oilers, Eberle's first postseason in New York is off to a flying start.