Islanders' Jordan Eberle: Sparks offense in Game 1
Eberle scored an even-strength goal and added a power-play assist during Wednesday's 4-3 overtime win over the Penguins in Game 1 of their first-round series.
After opening the scoring 100 seconds into the game, Eberle set up Brock Nelson with a nifty backhand pass on Matt Murray's doorstep later in the first period to give the Isles a 2-1 lead. After managing only two assists in 13 career playoff games with the Oilers, Eberle's first postseason in New York is off to a flying start.
More News
-
Islanders' Jordan Eberle: Fourth goal in last four games•
-
Islanders' Jordan Eberle: Nice game but forgettable season•
-
Islanders' Jordan Eberle: Good to go•
-
Islanders' Jordan Eberle: Game-time call•
-
Islanders' Jordan Eberle: Skating with team•
-
Islanders' Jordan Eberle: Suffers upper-body injury•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...