Eberle had a goal, a power-play assist and three shots in Tuesday's 6-1 win over the Rangers.
Eberle assisted on Anthony Beauvillier's power-play marker in the second period, then rounded out the scoring with the Islanders' sixth goal in the third. The productive night gives Eberle four goals and 10 points in 10 games since the calendar flipped to April.
