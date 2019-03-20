Islanders' Jordan Eberle: Suffers upper-body injury

Eberle is dealing with an upper-body issue and is considered day-to-day.

While the team didn't officially rule him out, Eberle's status for Thursday's clash with Montreal should probably be considered questionable at best. If the winger does in fact miss some time, Michael Dal Colle could slot into a top-six role. At this point, the 28-year-old Eberle will be hard-pressed to reach the 40-point threshold and would miss that mark for the first time since the lockout-shortened 2012-13 campaign.