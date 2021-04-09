Eberle scored a goal on two shots and had one hit Thursday in a 3-2 shootout win over the Flyers.

Eberle followed up Brock Nelson's first-period goal with one of his own just 63 seconds later, depositing a Leo Komarov centering pass on the doorstep to make it 2-0. Eberle has put together six points over his last six games, and his 14 goals this season is just one back of Nelson for the team lead.