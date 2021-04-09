Eberle scored a goal on two shots and had one hit Thursday in a 3-2 shootout win over the Flyers.
Eberle followed up Brock Nelson's first-period goal with one of his own just 63 seconds later, depositing a Leo Komarov centering pass on the doorstep to make it 2-0. Eberle has put together six points over his last six games, and his 14 goals this season is just one back of Nelson for the team lead.
More News
-
Islanders' Jordan Eberle: Enjoys three-point effort•
-
Islanders' Jordan Eberle: Provides late tally•
-
Islanders' Jordan Eberle: Pockets first goal in nine games•
-
Islanders' Jordan Eberle: Assists on tying, winning goals•
-
Islanders' Jordan Eberle: Great game, tough activation•
-
Islanders' Jordan Eberle: Deposits goal No. 7•