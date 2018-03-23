Islanders' Jordan Eberle: Three assists Thursday
Eberle dished out three helpers -- two on the power play -- to go with five shots in Thursday's 7-6 loss to the Lightning.
You have to feel for Eberle, who suffered through six lean defensive seasons in Edmonton before the team finally turned a corner last season, only to be traded to an Islanders team that's bringing up the rear in the league rankings defensively this year. On the bright side, he's now pushed three points ahead of last season's 51 in nine fewer appearances.
