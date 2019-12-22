Play

Islanders' Jordan Eberle: Two helpers in shootout loss

Eberle notched two assists in Saturday's 6-5 shootout loss to the Ducks.

He helped set up tallies by linemates Anders Lee and Mathew Barzal in each of the first two periods. December continues to be very good to Eberle, who has three goals and 10 points through 10 games on the month.

