Islanders' Jordan Eberle: Two more helpers in win

Eberle recorded a pair of assists and a plus-2 rating during Monday's 5-4 win over Montreal.

The veteran winger has now collected seven helpers through his past three games and is up to a rock-solid 14 goals and 36 points over 45 contests for the campaign. With Josh Bailey (lower body) currently out, it's been Eberle sliding out with the No. 1 power-play unit, which provides a fleeting boost in value for the duration of Bailey's absence. However, it's been Eberle's even-strength chemistry with Mathew Barzal that's driven his fantasy success, as the duo has combined for 4.16 goals per 60 minutes at five-on-five this season.